Looking Back – April 2022

|23 April
|Great desserts and coffee with my family near the Old Kingston Market.
|18 April
|Went to High Wycombe and supposed to have a visit of the Chiltern Hills AONB as requested by my son. However, without any prior detailed planning, we couldn’t find any specific point of interest. We ended up visiting the town centre for lunch.
|17 April
|Seemed like Japanese Sakura (Cherry Blossom) is extremely common in UK.
|16 April
|Another visit to Ikea at Croydon. Same Swedish meatballs again.
|13 April
|Went to Portsmouth to visit my old classmate and enjoyed a wonderful lunch. Delicious sandwiches and great coffee.
|12 April
|First visit to Ikea at Wembley and enjoyed the Swedish meatballs.
|10 April
|Got my new 55 inch Samsung Smart TV from Costco.
Wow, really big to me. Need to get an installer to mount it onto the wall.
|9 April
|Visited Greenwich again and took a ride on the Emirates Air Line cable car across the River Thames from Greenwich Peninsula to the Royal Dock.
|3 April
|First ride in 2022 with my son.
D 相好靚呀
LikeLiked by 1 person
冇咩嘢內容就只有靠靚相啦 😆
LikeLike
噓，你睇吓你周圍遊⋯ 睇相夠哂啦
LikeLiked by 1 person
哈哈，兩次肉丸喎！好味嘛？！有無諗起我？！哈哈。
鄰居有部70尺電視，勁大啊！我哋屋企未裝修，我想買 projector 多啲！
LikeLiked by 1 person
講真，第一時間就諗起妳呀！仲有加埋 Gooseberry jam 添 🤣 70 尺 😱😱
LikeLiked by 1 person
哈哈，我好鐘意 gooseberry 啊，酸酸咪咪，又無 lingonberry jam 嘅苦味！
成世人第一次見咁大部電視啊我！
LikeLiked by 1 person