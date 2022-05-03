Life

Looking Back – April 2022

23 AprilGreat desserts and coffee with my family near the Old Kingston Market.

18 AprilWent to High Wycombe and supposed to have a visit of the Chiltern Hills AONB as requested by my son. However, without any prior detailed planning, we couldn’t find any specific point of interest. We ended up visiting the town centre for lunch.

17 AprilSeemed like Japanese Sakura (Cherry Blossom) is extremely common in UK.

16 AprilAnother visit to Ikea at Croydon. Same Swedish meatballs again.

13 AprilWent to Portsmouth to visit my old classmate and enjoyed a wonderful lunch. Delicious sandwiches and great coffee.

12 AprilFirst visit to Ikea at Wembley and enjoyed the Swedish meatballs.

10 AprilGot my new 55 inch Samsung Smart TV from Costco.



Wow, really big to me. Need to get an installer to mount it onto the wall.
9 AprilVisited Greenwich again and took a ride on the Emirates Air Line cable car across the River Thames from Greenwich Peninsula to the Royal Dock.

3 AprilFirst ride in 2022 with my son.


