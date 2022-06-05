Life

Looking Back – May 2022

By on ( 7 Comments )

May was another busy month focusing on moving into another apartment upon termination of the one-year tenancy agreement.

Most of the times were spent on tidy up, packing, relocation & getting other items/appliances required.

Really exhausting !!!

29 MayFinally moved into our new apartment.

Slight away from the Kingston town centre but still very convenient to us.



Also got my personal office. Small but cozy.

18 MayLot of special limited edition items on sales for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration. We’ve got box of butter shortcake from M&S.

9 MayGot the UK Driving licence by exchanging my HK licence.

Just a few simple steps but required some timely follow up works.

8 MayFamily hiking in Box Hill.



To be honest, it looked like walking along the hilly road instead.

