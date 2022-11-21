Life

Looking Back – October 2022

By on ( 3 Comments )

Probably not a busy month!

28 OctoberSpent a day at the Dover Castle and got a glimpse of the great history of the Secret Wartime Tunnels.



26 OctoberEnjoyed a tasty roasted chicken family lunch in Croydon.

24 OctoberRemembered Pink Floyd’s album ‘Animals’?



A Grade-II architectural masterpiece now turns into large scale luxury shopping centre and residential development.


23 OctoberBought a pile of reference books for GCSE preparation (Of course, not mine !)


8 OctoberHave a day trip to Oxford.

Stopped over at the Bicester Village and got some Hong Kong style street foods at a newly opened Asian supermarket.



Strolled along the Oxford city centre , St. John’s College and the Christ Church Meadow.


