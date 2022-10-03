Looking Back – September 2022

A sad month for me.
|19 September
|After ten days of national mourning, her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II finally settled in the Windsor Castle together with her beloved husband.
|13 September
|Queued up from Southwark Park to Westminster Abbey for the Lying-in-State ceremony and pay our tributes to her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.
|10 September
|Travelled to Buckingham Palace to honour her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II and lay some flowers for her in the St. James Park.
|8 September
|Sad to have her Majesty, Queue Elizabeth II passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle, Scotland & I was astonished by the news from the Royal Family.
On the other hand, we are all glad with the succession by King Charles III.
Copyright © MyNewChapterInLife / MyNewChapterInLife/mynewchapterinlife.blog, 2022
All Rights Reserved.Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this site’s author and/or owner is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to ‘MyNewChapterInLife’ and ‘MyNewChapterInLife/mynewchapterinlife.blog’ with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.
Categories: Random Things I Did, Looking Back, Random Thoughts, Life, UK Immigration
Leave a Reply