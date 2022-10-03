Random Things I Did

Looking Back – September 2022

By on ( Leave a comment )

A sad month for me.

19 SeptemberAfter ten days of national mourning, her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II finally settled in the Windsor Castle together with her beloved husband.


13 SeptemberQueued up from Southwark Park to Westminster Abbey for the Lying-in-State ceremony and pay our tributes to her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.


10 SeptemberTravelled to Buckingham Palace to honour her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II and lay some flowers for her in the St. James Park.


8 SeptemberSad to have her Majesty, Queue Elizabeth II passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle, Scotland & I was astonished by the news from the Royal Family.



On the other hand, we are all glad with the succession by King Charles III.

