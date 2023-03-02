Life

Looking Back – February 2023

By on
19 FebruaryHad a relaxed walk in Sunbury.



Enjoyed a really nice family lunch at the cosy “Little Italy“.


16 FebruaryVisited my old classmate in Portsmouth and had a wonderful lunch gathering.


12 FebruaryHad my first visit to Marylebone and Baker Street in central London.



The song “Baker Street” by Gerry Rafferty brought back those old great memories of me while in high school.


10 FebruaryGlad to stop taking antidepressant to relief my long lasting pan. Life finally back to normal.
3 FebruaryKicked-off recovery training with my indoor bike trainer.

