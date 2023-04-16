Life

Looking Back – March 2023

By on ( 2 Comments )
22 MarchGot another baby for myself. Great looking a nice tone.


14 MarchAnother walk to West Molesey along River Thames and had a glimpse of David Gilmour’s Astoria Recording Studio.



Had our lunch at East Molesey. Good atmosphere but quite disappointing foods.


11 MarchWeekend family walk to Twickenham and had a visit to the private Eel Pie Island.

7 MarchA relaxed walk to Strawberry Hill House & Garden inTwickenham along River Thames.



Enjoyed a nice lunch at the 30+ year old Le Top Cafe.

