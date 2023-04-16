Looking Back – March 2023

|22 March
|Got another baby for myself. Great looking a nice tone.
|14 March
|Another walk to West Molesey along River Thames and had a glimpse of David Gilmour’s Astoria Recording Studio.
Had our lunch at East Molesey. Good atmosphere but quite disappointing foods.
|11 March
|Weekend family walk to Twickenham and had a visit to the private Eel Pie Island.
|7 March
|A relaxed walk to Strawberry Hill House & Garden inTwickenham along River Thames.
Enjoyed a nice lunch at the 30+ year old Le Top Cafe.
