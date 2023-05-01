Looking Back – April 2023

|28 April
|Our first visit to the Kingston Heritage Museum for the David Bowie & Beyond free exhibition.
Informative and had a glimpse of the arts scene of the 70’s that associated with the great Glam Rock Star.
|6 – 14 April
|Spent our Easter holidays in Ireland. Our first flight after moving to UK.
What a nice and relaxing place to enjoy the holidays!
|5 April
|Accompanied my son to an orchestral activity somewhere near Finsbury Park.
Spent sometime in the surrounding areas like the Arsenal FC.
Of course, couldn’t resist to have our lunch at Wetherspoon, the 80+ years old ‘The Coronet‘.
|4 April
|Our first visit to Ealing next to Ealing Common. Peaceful place but not as posh as expected.
Had our lunch at an Italian restaurant. Nice atmosphere but foods were quite disappointing.
|2 April
|Another relaxed walk from Sunbury back to Kingston via the Lower Sunbury Road.
Copyright © MyNewChapterInLife / MyNewChapterInLife/mynewchapterinlife.blog, 2023
All Rights Reserved.Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this site’s author and/or owner is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to ‘MyNewChapterInLife’ and ‘MyNewChapterInLife/mynewchapterinlife.blog’ with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.
Categories: Life, Looking Back, Random Things I Did, Random Thoughts, UK Immigration
好多姿多彩呀
LikeLike
吓，唔見咗好多＄就真 😬
LikeLiked by 1 person
咁咪安樂哂囉
LikeLike