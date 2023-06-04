Life

Looking Back – May 2023

31 MayDid not have any family ride for since over to UK and finally had one along the famous Red Squirrel Trail.



Sunny day with nice scenery despite a little bit exhausting!
30 MaySpent another term-break holidays in Isle of Wight and stayed in the seaside town of Shanklin.

26 MayHad a wonderful dinner gathering with my old classmate at the Mercato Mayfair in central London.



To be honest, it was a really expensive self-services food hall and foods were not up to par!
19 MayFinally the judgement day came!



Three points deduction with fine that could be settled through monthly instalment.
13 MayFound another Korean restaurant in New Malden that worth visit again and again.

