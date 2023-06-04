Looking Back – May 2023

31 May Did not have any family ride for since over to UK and finally had one along the famous Red Squirrel Trail.







Sunny day with nice scenery despite a little bit exhausting!



30 May Spent another term-break holidays in Isle of Wight and stayed in the seaside town of Shanklin.





26 May Had a wonderful dinner gathering with my old classmate at the Mercato Mayfair in central London.







To be honest, it was a really expensive self-services food hall and foods were not up to par!



19 May Finally the judgement day came!







Three points deduction with fine that could be settled through monthly instalment.