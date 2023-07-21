Life

Looking Back – June 2023

17 JuneHad another long hiking journey with London Hiking group from Lewes to Seaford along South Down Way.



My family and I were totally exhausted after the astonishing 25 Km achievement.
15 JuneNew toy for my son!


7 JuneI finally got my Smart Meter installed and no more manual reporting of the electricity and gas meter.



The IHD worked perfectly showing the real time energy usage but somehow a little bit daunting, especially when the usage gone skyrocket!


3 JuneMy son participated in a “Young Driver” session at the Kempton Park Racecourse in Sunbury.

What a great driving experience for the future driver.



Looked like his driving skill was quite good!
2 JuneLast day of the Isle of Wight holiday. Board the historical train in the centre of the island as well as a short trip at the southern tip.



Back to Portsmouth at the evening and had another long distance drive back to Kingston.
1 JuneThird day of the Isle of Wight holidays.

We drove around the island and visited a number of seaside tourists hotspots.

